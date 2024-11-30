SEPTA fares increase to $2.50 for bus, subway, trolley riders. Here's what commuters should know.

Commuter alert! Starting Sunday, it will cost SEPTA riders $2.50 to travel by bus, subway and trolley. Single-trip Regional Rail fares are also increasing anywhere from $0.25-$1 depending on where you get on and off.

The price hike comes as SEPTA implements a 7.5% fare increase to boost its revenue as it faces a shortfall following the expiration of COVID-19 relief funds.

Earlier this month on Friday, Nov. 22, Pennsylvania state officials announced that the state will redirect or flex $153 million in federal highway money to SEPTA, enough to cover its deficit. While speaking at Frankford Transportation Center in front of several state and local political leaders, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the money would come from seven highway projects that had not yet been put out to bid.

The funding will help keep SEPTA afloat until the next state budget deliberations in the summer. The counties served by SEPTA will also increase their contributions, Shapiro previously said.

Now customers who previously paid with Travel Wallet, SEPTA Key Tix and contactless fare on buses, subways and trolleys will have to pay $0.50 more, the same cost as SEPTA's cash fare -- $2.50. This means customers who pay in cash will not be affected by the price hike.

SEPTA said the two free transfers on buses, subways and trolleys remain in effect. Plus, the transit company has eliminated travel direction restrictions allowing for more roundtrips on a single fare.

Onboard Regional Rail fares remain the same regardless of the time or day of the week. However, the transit company has discontinued its evening weekday off-peak fare discount.

SEPTA also added three more stations -- Overbrook, Wissahickon, and Tulpehocken -- into Zone 1, making the total number of Zone 1 stations, 18.

Riders with weekly or monthly TransPass+ can access all 18 stations at no additional cost. The SEPTA fare hike will not affect kids under 12 or seniors 65 years and over; both groups can still ride for free.