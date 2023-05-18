SEPTA to expand Wissahickon Transportation Center

SEPTA is expanding the Wissahickon Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is expanding a busy bus station on Ridge Avenue. A groundbreaking took place Thursday morning at the Wissahickon transportation center.

The new transit hub will improve operations, safety, and accessibility.

Including the construction of ADA-compliant boarding areas, new signs, and protection from the weather.

This project is expected to take two years to complete.