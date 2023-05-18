SEPTA to expand Wissahickon Transportation Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is expanding a busy bus station on Ridge Avenue. A groundbreaking took place Thursday morning at the Wissahickon transportation center.
The new transit hub will improve operations, safety, and accessibility.
Including the construction of ADA-compliant boarding areas, new signs, and protection from the weather.
This project is expected to take two years to complete.
