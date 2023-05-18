Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA to expand Wissahickon Transportation Center

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA is expanding the Wissahickon Transportation Center
SEPTA is expanding the Wissahickon Transportation Center 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is expanding a busy bus station on Ridge Avenue. A groundbreaking took place Thursday morning at the Wissahickon transportation center.

septa-wtc-2.jpg
SEPTA

The new transit hub will improve operations, safety, and accessibility.

Including the construction of ADA-compliant boarding areas, new signs, and protection from the weather.

thumbnail-septa-wtc-1.jpg
SEPTA

This project is expected to take two years to complete.  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.