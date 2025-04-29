SEPTA service resumes with delays at Mount Airy Station in Philadelphia after equipment issue, officials say

SEPTA train service was briefly suspended at the Mount Airy train station in Philadelphia after an equipment issue Tuesday night.

SEPTA said just before 10 p.m. that service had resumed and all fire department activity was cleared. Passengers should expect residual delays, the agency said on social media.

SEPTA said earlier that "fire activity" at the station in Mount Airy was causing delays on the Chestnut Hill East line.

A transformer connected to the overhead wire system burned out, causing an equipment issue related to power, a spokesperson for the transit authority said.

A few people were on a train at the time but were able to exit, and no one was injured, the spokesperson said.