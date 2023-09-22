Watch CBS News
1 dead after SEPTA trolley, car collide in Overbrook, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after a SEPTA trolley and car collided in Philadelphia's Overbrook section on Thursday night, police said. 

The crash happened at 59th Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 8:20 p.m., authorities said.  

Police said the vehicle caught on fire after colliding with the SEPTA trolley and the person inside the car died. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 8:52 PM

