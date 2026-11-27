SEPTA bus and trolley operators in Philadelphia are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their vehicles for the transit agency's annual Holiday Vehicle Decorating Competition.

Now in its 12th year, the competition brings together employees from nine of SEPTA's ten bus and trolley districts who volunteer their time to transform vehicles with festive decorations. The event is designed to build camaraderie among employees, showcase their creativity and spread holiday cheer to riders.

Teams choose a theme for their vehicle and work together to bring it to life. This year, nine teams will compete for first, second and third place honors, with four official judges selecting the winners. CBS News Philadelphia's Nikki DeMentri will serve as one of three celebrity judges.

Preparations were underway Friday at SEPTA's Frankford facility, where bus operators put the finishing touches on their decorations.

"I just want people to be happy," SEPTA bus operator Kim Copeland said. "I want people to look at the buses and be happy. 'Tis the season."

The competition will take place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at SEPTA's Southern District Facility at 1940 Johnston St. in South Philadelphia. An award ceremony will follow.

All nine decorated buses will be on display at Love Park on Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The public will be able to vote for their favorite bus in the People's Choice Awards. Voting ends at 2:45 p.m., with the awards ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m.

The top three teams in the competition will receive trophies and bragging rights. For the employees taking part, however, the experience is also about teamwork and the joy of seeing their decorations brighten someone else's day.

"I enjoy it," SEPTA bus operator Jose Decos said. "The people love it, kids love it. It's all about putting smiles on people's faces through the holiday season."