Watch live: Charges in Philadelphia SEPTA bus shooting announced after 4 people hurt near Fairmount Park

Philadelphia police and District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce charges against a shooter after four people were hurt riding a SEPTA bus near Fairmount Park on Saturday night.

Krasner, police Inspector Ray Evers and multiple prosecutors, as well as members of the Victim Services Unit, are set to speak in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. in Center City.

You can watch this news conference in the player above, on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on May 10 aboard a Route 15 bus.

The bus was riding near Girard Avenue and 33rd Street when the shooting happened. About 30 people were aboard the bus when four people, three of whom were teenage boys, were shot.

Police on the scene of a shooting aboard a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 10. Four people were hurt and taken to hospitals in stable condition. CBS News Philadelphia

Authorities said a man confronted a group of juveniles at the back of the bus before they got into an argument. The shooter then pulled a gun out of his bag and shot the four people.

A SEPTA spokesperson called the shooting "an extremely frightening incident for our customers" and said SEPTA police were working with Philadelphia police to investigate the incident, which was captured by the bus' on-board surveillance cameras.

This is a developing story and will be updated.