4 people shot, including 3 teenagers, on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park neighborhood, police say

Four people, including three teenage boys, were shot while riding a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Investigators were notified about a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of 33rd Street and Girard Avenue. After they arrived, Philadelphia police officers, as well as SEPTA police officers, found multiple people had been shot on a Route 15 bus.

Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said the four victims included: two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, who were taken to the hospital, and a 39-year-old woman, who was treated for a graze wound on the scene. All of the victims are in stable condition, according to Pace.

CBS Philadelphia

Authorities believe a man, possibly in his 40s, confronted a group of juveniles toward the back of the SEPTA bus, pulled a gun from his bag, and opened fire, striking the four people. The exact motive for the shooting is unclear. Around 30 people were on board the bus at the time of the shooting, Pace said,

No arrests have been made in the case.

"Violence in any form is unacceptable," Pace said, "and we're doing absolutely everything we can as a police department to ensure the public safety of those that are walking our streets and riding our public transportation."

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215‑686‑8270.