5 suspects wanted for assaulting woman on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia in December, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for five people they say assaulted a woman on a SEPTA bus in the city late last year. 

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was on the Route 49 bus when she got into a verbal dispute with a female suspect who got on at the John F. Kennedy Boulevard stop, police said. A few stops later, a group of people who knew the suspect got on the bus, and the first suspect pointed out the 47-year-old. The group of about five people then assaulted the victim by kicking and punching her, police said. 

The assault happened on the 2000 block of Fairmount Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, according to police.

The woman who was assaulted got medical care at Penn Medicine, police said. A surveillance camera on the bus captured the attack. 

Police are asking anyone with information to submit a tip online or call detectives 215-686-TIPS (8477). They have shared the surveillance video that shows the suspects getting on the bus on their website.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

