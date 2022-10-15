Watch CBS News
$1.5 million funding for Philadelphia rail bridges

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New federal infrastructure funding shows effects in Phiadelphia
New federal infrastructure funding shows effects in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rail service in Philadelphia will soon see some big improvements. Friday, city leaders and federal officials announced $1.5 million in funding for rail bridges that cross SEPTA and Amtrak trains.

It's part of the Biden administration's infrastructure bill.

Transportation officials say it will not only improve transportation options by train but also roads and walkways.

"We know that these improvements will make a real difference in the quality of life for people who live or travel through the city of Philadelphia, and those who use Amtrak and SEPTA," Stephanie Pollack, acting federal highway administrator, said.

The money will go toward planning repairs on 18 bridges.

From there, the projects would be eligible for full construction funding.

