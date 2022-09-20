Senior from Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School named Youth Poet Laureate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for a local high school student. Telicia Darius has been named this year's Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate.

Eyewitness News was at the Parkway Central Library at 19th and Vine Streets Monday.

Darius is a senior at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School and she's also in a dual enrollment program at Community College of Philadelphia.

Each year, the named Youth Poet Laureate receives a scholarship and engages with Philadelphia citizens through readings, events and a special project of their choosing.