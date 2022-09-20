Watch CBS News
Senior from Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School named Youth Poet Laureate

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for a local high school student. Telicia Darius has been named this year's Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate.

Eyewitness News was at the Parkway Central Library at 19th and Vine Streets Monday. 

Darius is a senior at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School and she's also in a dual enrollment program at  Community College of Philadelphia.

Each year, the named Youth Poet Laureate receives a scholarship and engages with Philadelphia citizens through readings, events and a special project of their choosing.

September 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

