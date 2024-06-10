Sen. John Fetterman and wife Gisele involved in two-vehicle crash in Maryland

HANCOCK, Md. (KDKA) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Maryland on Sunday.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack were dispatched to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68 just before 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fetterman, 54, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse, traveling west on Interstate 70 when the Traverse struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala.

According to a preliminary investigation from Maryland State Police, the Traverse and Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when the accident occurred.

A passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries, according to Maryland State Police.

"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," a spokesperson for Sen. Fetterman's office said to KDKA-TV on Monday.

No citations were issued. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.