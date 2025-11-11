Thousands of Philadelphia security officers with 32BJ SEIU ratify new contract, securing raises, more time off

Union security officers in Philadelphia ratified a new contract Monday, guaranteeing higher pay, more time off and health insurance premiums paid by their employers.

A spokesperson for the union 32BJ SEIU said the contract covers around 3,000 workers. Members previously told CBS News Philadelphia that the large majority — more than 2,000 — work for Allied Universal.

The union says the contract includes these benefits:

A $4.30 per hour raise spread over four years. The raises will apply to members making the minimum of $16.25 an hour and those above the minimum.

Three additional paid holidays, plus an extra paid day off for employees with three years of seniority.

Keeps fully employer-paid health insurance with dental, vision and life insurance.

Expanded non-discrimination language to cover hairstyles consistent with the city's CROWN Act.

Security officers working for Allied and others are stationed at hospitals, high-rise buildings and college campuses around the city and region.

"These jobs have the potential to be a path to the middle class that allows workers to live in the places they work so hard to protect," 32BJ SEIU's Executive Vice President Gabe Morgan said in a news release. "We appreciate that the largest of the security contractors, Allied Universal, and their clients saw the urgent need to do right by these security officers with a fair contract."

The union had filed a notice of a possible strike if its demands weren't met. Members continued working under their previous contract that expired on Sept. 30, but participated in rallies and even met with members of city council.

A bill in city council would establish minimum training standards for private security as well, requiring employers to give training on CPR, de-escalation, emergency response and mental health awareness.