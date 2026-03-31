Allergy season is hitting Philadelphia early due to warmer temps. Here's what doctors recommend.

The welcome blast of warm weather is a nice treat for the Philadelphia region, but it's also bringing a big increase in pollen, which will trigger symptoms in people who have spring allergies.

Doctors said the yo-yo of warm and cool temperatures is causing allergy symptoms to fluctuate.

On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the warm, breezy conditions have pollen flying and people with allergies are suffering.

"It's the worst season yet. Instead of taking meds once a day, I got to take them twice," Margie Jones said.

Doctors said the Delaware Valley is experiencing an early spring allergy season due to warmer temperatures, with maple and juniper trees blooming now.

"We're getting a wave of allergy patients in," said Dr. Nikolaus Hjelm, of the Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, which is a Virtua affiliate.

"When the heat comes up all of a sudden, the trees release a bunch of pollen," Hjelm said. "When it gets cold, the trees don't. You can see that up and down nature as a patient, where you get really intense symptoms and then they go away, and then they come back."

Hjelm said people with spring allergies should already be taking medications before symptoms start.

"There's multiple ways to treat patients, either with nasal sprays, eye drops, or oral antihistamines," Hjelm said.

Doctors also recommend taking frequent showers when coming in from outside, keeping windows closed and using HEPA filters on high pollen count days.

Doctors said the spring allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer, mainly because of global warming.

Tree pollen peaks during April and May, and typically ends by mid-June. While tree pollen dominates early spring, grass pollen adds to symptoms from early April through June.