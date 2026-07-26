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Very seasonable, comfortable temperatures throughout the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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With a light east wind, the shore points this weekend may be the place to be! We're talking mostly sunny skies and very seasonable and comfortable temperatures.

The city and the mountains are right there too, with perfect mid-summer conditions lasting through Sunday evening. While the heat dome builds out west, our area sees normal and even slightly below-normal temperatures.  

Very seasonable, comfortable temperatures throughout the Philadelphia region
CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Showers and thunderstorms will return Monday, but the greatest impact looks to come Tuesday into Wednesday as humidity climbs and a cold front approaches.

Dew points are expected to surge into the low 70s, making it feel much more tropical while fueling more widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Very seasonable, comfortable temperatures throughout the Philadelphia region
CBS News Philadelphia

A NEXT Weather Alert is currently in effect for Tuesday due to the threat of strong to severe storms. It currently appears to have the highest potential for heavy downpours and a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

While there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing and storm coverage, the atmosphere will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated severe weather if the ingredients come together.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Very seasonable, comfortable temperatures throughout the Philadelphia region
CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 65.

Monday: Few evening storms. High 86, low 68.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert day for storms. High 78, low 71.

Wednesday: Shower or rumble. High 80, low 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 81, low 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 68.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 87, low 70.  

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