Scott Rolen to be inducted into Phillies Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scott Rolen is not only going into baseball's Hall of Fame this summer. He's also joining the Phillies' Wall of Fame.

The Phillies said Tuesday that Rolen and the late John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter are this season's inductees.

"I am humbled and honored to join so many great Phillies on the team's Wall of Fame," Rolen said in a statement. "My years in Philadelphia, I wouldn't trade for anything. It taught me how to play the game, how to hustle and play hard. I'm grateful to Philadelphia and the Phillies for the important role they played in my career."

Rolen's induction will take place on Sept. 22 against the New York Mets because of a "personal scheduling conflict."

Quinn and Carpenter will be posthumously honored during the Phillies' Alumni Weekend in August. The ceremony will take place before the team's game against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 12.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton said Rolen, Quinn and Carpenter "left an indelible mark of greatness on our organization."

Quinn is the Phillies' longest-tenured general manager.

Quinn held the GM role from 1959 to 1972. During his time, the Phillies drafted, signed or traded for Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski and Bob Boone, Dick Allen and Jim Bunning, among others. He also hired Gene Mauch, who was the Phillies' winningest manager before Charlie Manuel took that crown.

Carpenter's family owned the Phillies from 1943 to 1981. Carpenter took over as team president in 1972, and the Phillies went on to win three straight division titles and their first-ever World Series in a five-year span.

But it's Rolen who's the headliner.

The Hall of Fame third baseman spent parts of his first seven seasons with the Phillies before an less-than-amicable split. The Phillies traded Rolen to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2002, where he won a World Series in 2006.

Rolen will be entering Cooperstown with a Cardinals cap.

The Phillies and Rolen, though, are starting anew with Rolen, rightfully, going into their Wall of Fame.

"Philadelphia is the place where Scott Rolen laid the foundation for a magnificent Hall of Fame career," Middleton said. "It was a privilege to watch him play."

It's unclear if the Phillies will retire Rolen's No. 17. The team has generally reserved retiring numbers for players who make the Hall of Fame.