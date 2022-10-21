Schools across Philly getting into Phillies spirit ahead of Game 3

MERION STATION, Pa. (CBS) - Schools throughout the city are getting in the Phillies spirit for Friday's game! At Waldron Mercy Academy along the Main Line, students got to dress out of their school uniforms into Phillies gear.

The school also held mini pep rallies in each of the classrooms.

Among the students who are passionate Phillies fans is eighth grader Ryan Sullivan who has his own YouTube channel where he talks all things Philadelphia sports. He says his classmates love to watch his channel.

"My classmates, they enjoy it. they like to hear me yell because I'm very passionate about my teams and they support me and I really appreciate it," Sullivan said.

You can check out Ryan's YouTube channel by searching for "Ryan the Great."

The school also posted clips to their Facebook page showing off their Phillies passion.