Congress investigates School District of Philadelphia following antisemitism allegations

The School District of Philadelphia is one of three under investigation by a Congressional committee for alleged antisemitism.

In a Nov. 24 letter to Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington, the House of Representatives Committee on Education and Workforce said it's received reports from whistleblowers that the district is "rife with antisemitic incidents" and has approved "antisemitic walkouts that isolate Jewish students" and condoned "teachers spreading antisemitism in classrooms." Lawmakers also claimed Jewish parents have said their concerns have gone unanswered.

The district entered a corrective action plan with the Department of Education in December 2024, the letter says, but the committee argues that issues have continued over the past year.

Committee Chair Tim Walberg, of Michigan, and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who represents Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, say they're concerned Philly schools are not following Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination based on race, color and national origin in public schools and other programs that receive federal funding.

A spokesperson for the school district told CBS News Philadelphia it does not comment on active investigations.

The other districts under investigation are Berkeley Unified School District in California and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

The committee requested documentation from the School District of Philadelphia including an anonymized chart of complaints it's received related to antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023, and any district documents or communications that mention Jews, Judaism, Israel, Palestine, Zionism and antisemitism. The committee gave the school district a Dec. 8 deadline.

In a post on X, ADL Philadelphia, which advocates against antisemitism, said it "welcomes" the investigations and "has tried to make positive change with the School District of Philadelphia."

"We hope this investigation by the (Committee on Education and Workforce) shines a light on where the School District is failing to protect Jewish students and teachers," the post says in part.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the teachers' union for comment and has not heard back yet.