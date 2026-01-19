Schools with delayed openings in Philadelphia area: January 20, 2026

Snow fell across the Philadelphia region over the weekend as multiple winter storms hit the Delaware Valley.

Now, the region will deal with the coldest air of the season Monday night into Tuesday as icy conditions develop on the roads.

Tuesday is set to be the coldest day of the winter season so far in the Philadelphia region. Wind chills are expected to be near 0.

Some schools in the Philadelphia region are opening with a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Here's the full list so far.