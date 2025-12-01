School closings, delayed openings in Philadelphia area: December 2, 2025

The first winter storm of the season is heading toward the Philadelphia area, and it's forecast to bring a mix of snow and rain to the region overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The Poconos and Lehigh Valley are set to bear the brunt of the snow, and could end up with 2-8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Closer to Philadelphia and I-95, precipitation will start as snow but change over to rain around mid-morning.