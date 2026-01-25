Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia area school closings, delayed openings for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

As a winter storm arrives in the Philadelphia area Sunday — with the potential for 8-12 inches of snow for many of us — schools around the region are closing or delaying openings.

Any snow that falls will stick around for several days, with temperatures not getting above freezing for some time to come. High temperatures through Friday in our NEXT Weather forecast don't top 28 degrees.

Sleet and freezing rain that fall on top of the snow could complicate matters further with icing concerns.

These are the schools slated to close in the Philadelphia region on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue