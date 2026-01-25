Philadelphia area school closings, delayed openings for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

As a winter storm arrives in the Philadelphia area Sunday — with the potential for 8-12 inches of snow for many of us — schools around the region are closing or delaying openings.

Any snow that falls will stick around for several days, with temperatures not getting above freezing for some time to come. High temperatures through Friday in our NEXT Weather forecast don't top 28 degrees.

Sleet and freezing rain that fall on top of the snow could complicate matters further with icing concerns.

These are the schools slated to close in the Philadelphia region on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.