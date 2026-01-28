"Scammers don't take snow days": Watch out for these scams after winter storm

As the Delaware Valley digs out from this weekend's storm, officials are warning people to be careful so they don't get duped.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office warns they see increased instances of contractor scams and utility impersonation scams following a storm.

"Following major storms and other disaster-type events, scammers are on the prowl looking to take advantage," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "Scammers don't take a snow day, so it is important to always stay vigilant."

They warn to be suspicious of anyone who shows up at your door uninvited, claiming to be a contractor or with a company offering a service, like inspecting your roof for damage.

If you need work done on your house, take steps beforehand to verify who you are hiring

Verify your contractor. Get references, ask for proof of insurance, read all contracts thoroughly and retain a copy for yourself.

Consumers can also check with their state to verify if a contractor is registered.

Be wary of contractors or companies that try to get you to act quickly

"If a contractor tries to get you to sign a contract immediately, don't give in to that pressure. Make sure you do your research, make sure you do your due diligence," said Jon Grishpul, CEO of GreatBuildz.

"All these different things are just going down the list — what can you check, what can you verify about your contractor to ensure they are who they say they are and that they are a legitimate company you can trust," he said.

Watch for utility impersonation scammers

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said there has been an increase in scammers claiming to be from your utility company to try to obtain your personal or banking information. Scammers are spoofing numbers to call customers and setting up fake websites that appear in Google searches.

To protect yourself, you should always navigate directly to the utility's website. Hang up if you receive a call and you're unsure if it's legitimate. Be sure to contact your utility company using the phone number from your official bill.

Be cautious of urgent payment demands. Your utility company will never require you to pay immediately. Taking a moment to verify if something is true could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Watch how you pay

Never use gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or person-to-person money transfer apps — like Zelle or Venmo — when paying a stranger.

The best way to make a payment to someone you do not know is through your credit card, as your card may offer additional protections that these other services do not offer.

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.