Here are 3 ways to kickstart your new year financial goals

Saving more money is among the top resolutions people are making in the new year, according to a YouGov survey.

Whether you're looking to save more, pay off debt or just stick to a budget, when building your goals for 2026, go with realistic and specific, said Regina Stevens, a counselor with the financial counseling non-profit ClariFi in Philadelphia.

She takes calls every day from people looking for help with their personal finances.

"I'm a firm believer in that nothing changes if nothing changes, so by people being able to even take the step to call in and to be able to get the information that they need," she said, "that's one of the biggest hurdles right there."

She said any successful goal has to start with an achievable plan. To avoid being overwhelmed, think small and simple with what you want to accomplish and how you intend to do it.

"Just because you have a budget doesn't mean it's realistic," she said. "Just because you're saving here and there, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have a plan in place."

Once you have some goals in mind, commit to tracking your spending. Getting a handle on how much money comes in and goes out each month can help you figure out what to prioritize and whether your goal is achievable.

"You want to have something where you're able to track, so you can have accountability," she said.

Then look for opportunities to save; whether it's cutting out unnecessary habits like eating out too often, to setting aside just a few dollars each week or month, or claiming overlooked benefits that could help free up finances to use elsewhere.

"Whether it be cities, state or federal benefits, there's a lot of money that's left on the table with a lot of these programs, for example, the LIHEAP program," she said. "People don't even realize it, just by applying for a program like that, that can save them hundreds of dollars."

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say they fell short of their saving and spending resolutions in 2025, according to a new survey released by Malvern-based Vanguard. To avoid some of the same missteps in achieving those goals, Kate Byrne, a financial wellness expert with Vanguard, offers up advice in this In Your Corner Podcast episode.