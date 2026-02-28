Sunny, warm Saturday ahead as Philadelphia region welcomes spring-like weather. Here's the forecast.

Saturday is your day to get outside. Temps in the mid-upper 50s with tons of sunshine will have a very nice spring feel to it, especially in the afternoon. You'll need your coat but temps will quickly warm Saturday morning.

NEXT big weather changes

Sunday you may need your umbrella in the morning as a cold front makes its way through the area ushing in cold temps.

Monday is likely to stay below freezing all day but it looks dry for the most part. It's Tuesday that our next system might arrive with some brief wintry precipitation before changing to rain.

Looking further ahead, the longer term forecast models have a pretty large pattern change, which means we may go from very cold to well above normal temps by next weekend and the following week!

Our average first occurrence of 70° is March 12th and we may be right on target, perhaps earlier. We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7 day forecast:

Saturday: Taste of spring. High 57, Low 28

Sunday: Stray shower. High 45, Low 38

Monday: Much colder. High 31, Low 24

Tuesday: Snow to rain. High 38, Low 27

Wednesday: Rain showers. High 49, Low 36

Thursday: Rain showers. High 51, Low 39

Friday: Few showers. High 59, Low 37

