Sunny skies Saturday in Philadelphia area sets up perfect Father's Day Weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Spring ends and summer begins at 4:24 AM Sunday. Saturday and Sunday will have fantastic weather for golf, BBQ, fishing, or whatever dad choses. Skies will be sunny with low humidity and seasonable mid-upper 80's.

Saturday may have more of a breeze while Sunday, Father's Day, evening clouds will start rolling in.

Shorts, sandals, sunglasses, and a hat are all you will need.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

How about a perfect weekend for dad? Both days will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm in the upper 80s with low humidity levels.

Normal high this time of year is in the mid-80s, and that's roughly where we'll be both days, along with morning temps in the 60s (even a few 50s in spots).

Monday morning rain and gusty thunderstorms will develop. Heavy rain is possible. There is no alert in place for the storms, but the NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated.

CBS News Philadelphia

We need the rain with drought conditions continuing to worsen. Most of the area is under a severe drought although Southern Delaware and parts of South Jersey have increased to an extreme drought.

A drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought is impacting 20% of our area. That's a 4 out of 5 on the scale. Our 2026 precipitation deficit is more than 5.50 inches below zero and getting worse.

World Cup weather in Philadelphia

France vs. Iraq on Monday at 5 p.m.: Cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms in the mid-80s

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny (Father's Day). High 88, low 65.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely. High 82, low 69.

Tuesday: Turning sunny. High 82, low 69.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 87, low 65.

Thursday: T-storm chance. 86, low 67.

Friday: Chance showers. High 82, low 68.