Philadelphia-area woman with rare lung disease determined to participate in Lung Force Walk

A local woman suffering from a lung disease is hopeful to participate in the American Lung Association's 12th Annual Lung Force Walk this weekend at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Sandy Sovann, 34, said Kelly Drive was the last place where she remembers feeling normal, when she was able to run and ride a bike.

After Sovann had trouble breathing, she was eventually diagnosed with a very rare lung disease: pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP.

"It's almost like breathing from a tiny, tiny straw," Sovann said, "and trying to catch my breath is a struggle."

Dr. Gautam George with Jefferson Health is Sovann's doctor. He said PAP affects about one in a million people.

"What happens in this disease is that the alveoli, or the air sacs in the lungs, fill up with fluid that contains protein instead of filling up with air like normally our lungs do," George said.

Sovann has had a series of procedures to clear her lungs and keeps supplemental oxygen in her backpack.

"Having this disease can be difficult," Sovann said, "because there's a lot of things I want to do but I'm restricted."

Sovann said she hopes to walk along with her doctor at Saturday's Lung Force Walk to show support to those who are struggling with lung diseases.

"It's important to me because I want to be hopeful," Sovann said, "and I want everyone to be hopeful."

Organizers hope to raise $250,000 through this year's event and expect more than 1,000 people from the Delaware Valley to participate. CBS News Philadelphia is returning as this year's presenting media sponsor, and anchor Ukee Washington will kick off the event and host the opening ceremony.

Participants 18 years and older must fundraise at least $35 to participate in the walk. Children ages 3 to 17 years old have a fundraising requirement of $20.

To learn more and register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/philadelphia.