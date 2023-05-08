Watch CBS News
Yardley teacher named finalist for NHL's "Most Valuable Teacher"

Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A teacher from Bucks County needs your help to win a prestigious award given to teachers who love hockey and the environment. Sandra Metzger is one of four finalists for the National Hockey League's 2023 "Most Valuable Teacher Award."

Metzger teaches 7th and 8th grade at Charles Boehm Middle School in Yardley.

If she wins, the Pennsbury School District will receive a $20,000 donation for environmentally friendly projects.

You can vote for Metzger by going to NHL.com/mvt

