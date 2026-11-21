The sound of ringing bells filled LOVE Park on Saturday as the Salvation Army Greater Philadelphia kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, bringing together volunteers, community leaders and some friends with CBS News Philadelphia to help spread holiday cheer.

The festive celebration, held at the Christmas Village, featured performances by the Philadelphia Eagles Drumline and Salvation Army Brass Band, along with "celebrity" bell ringers from CBS Philadelphia, local mascots and activities for families.

The Salvation Army said the campaign also received a major fundraising boost, with Herr's Snacks CEO Ed Herr contributing $25,000 and JPMorganChase, the event's lead sponsor, contributing another $20,000.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $150,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season, with donations supporting programs that serve individuals and families across Greater Philadelphia throughout the year.

Those services include food assistance, emergency shelter, housing support, youth and senior programs, disaster relief and assistance for survivors of human trafficking.

For donors like Mike Glennon, of Cape May, contributing is a simple way to make a difference.

"It's a great cause," Glennon said. "They do good work, and they help the needy."

Volunteers celebrated each contribution, cheering as passersby stopped to drop money into the iconic red kettles.

Volunteer Ariel Bey said she has seen firsthand the difference those donations can make.

"I have personally seen how Salvation Army has changed families' lives to give them the opportunity to have hope that tomorrow's going to be a better day," Bey said.

Shirley Palascak, who stopped by to donate, also said she has a personal connection to the cause.

"A friend of mine, in the past, had one time to use their services, and people are always in need," Palascak said.

Capt. Benjamin Lyle, an area commander for the Salvation Army in Greater Philadelphia, said the organization narrowly missed its fundraising goal through initial contributions last year before additional private donations helped it exceed the target.

"We came very close, but with some other donations that came in, we were able to exceed the goal," Lyle said.

This year, the organization hopes contributions made through traditional red kettles and tap-to-pay options will help it reach its goal.

Lyle said the need for assistance remains significant as families face increasing costs.

"As the cost of everyday necessities continues to climb and challenge families, our mission is more important than ever," he said.

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue throughout the holiday season.