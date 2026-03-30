Video shows thieves breaking into South Jersey dealership before stealing high-end used cars

Thieves targeted a used car dealership in South Jersey over the weekend. The owner tells CBS News Philadelphia that at least five people were part of the group that stole three high-end used cars.

A video from Saturday morning shows masked individuals breaking the window of Safio Auto Group before stealing three high-end used cars. CBS News Philadelphia

A video from Saturday at around 6:20 a.m. shows a BMW X6M SUV pulling into the parking lot of Safio Auto Group. Masked individuals then get out and prowl around the dealership. One of them is seen with wire or bolt cutters. The person then breaks the window of the dealership.

The owner told CBS News Philadelphia they grabbed keys to two BMW sedans and an Infiniti. The estimated loss is said to be nearly $35,000.

"There were cars passing by," Tarek Saifo, the owner of Safio Auto Group in Woodlynne, said. "They didn't even second-guess it. Masks, five individuals and it's devastating. We don't have theft insurance. That loss is just absorbed out of pocket."

Aside from the three cars, Saifo said the thieves also stole tools and a large-screen TV. He believes they were attempting to disable his surveillance system, but were not successful.

If you have information on those responsible or recognize the suspect vehicle, you're asked to call Camden County Police.