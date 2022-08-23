Trenton police officer charged with gang ties "not a criminal, he's a cop," attorney says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Rudy Lopez has been a Trenton police officer for nearly two years, but he's been suspended and charged with conspiring with gang members. His attorney tells Eyewitness News that there is more to this story.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has charged Lopez, accusing him of falsifying his job application by concealing his connections to a street gang member and helping plot an attack with a possible witness while on the force.

"He is not a criminal," Jack Furlong said. "He's a cop. He is not a gang member. He has never been a gang member, and the suggestion he was a gang member would be laughable if not offensive."

Furlong, Lopez's defense attorney, tells Eyewitness News his client's cousin is a Latin Kings member currently in state prison.

Furlong says Lopez and his cousin stay in touch. He also claims the Trenton Police Department knew this when Lopez applied to join the department.

"He's not stupid," Furlong said. "He knows that every phone call from an inmate in a state prison facility, and a county jail, for that matter, is taped."

Lopez's attorney says the police department knew the two stayed in touch when Lopez applied to become an officer.

"The most recent trial was seven years ago," Furlong said. "The original incident occurred 18 years ago and there's been no credible threat to anyone. They're just talking about people they still see in the neighborhood."

But the New Jersey Attorney General's Office says the 36-year-old officer has been speaking regularly with the inmate for nearly a year and they're accused of planning an attack against a possible witness as revenge.

The affidavit of probable cause also says, "on his employment application to become a police officer, Lopez stated he was not 'associating with any individuals, including relatives' who he 'knows or has reason to believe' are gang members."

"He was told it should not be placed on the application, and it wasn't," Furlong said.

Furlong says there's no indication of any act of retaliation.

In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora responded to the charges by saying, "this administration will not allow violations of the public trust, and that applies equally to law enforcement officers. As for Mr. Lopez, he is currently suspended without pay and will remain so until the adjudication of the charges against him."

The Trenton Police Department had no comment Tuesday. The police union also did not respond.

Lopez has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records.

If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.