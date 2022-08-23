Watch CBS News
Trenton police officer allegedly hid gang ties, planned assault on suspected informant

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Prosecutors have charged a Trenton police officer with conspiring with gang members.

The New Jersey acting attorney general says Rudy Lopez hid his gang connections and communicated with a Latin Kings member already in prison.

They are accused of planning a retaliatory assault against a suspected informant.

Prosecutors say Lopez lied on his job application when he denied that he was associated with gang members.

"Police officers who betray their oaths erode the public's trust in law enforcement, undermining the image of the vast majority of upstanding public servants who wear the badge and risk their lives to uphold the law," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We expect our police officers to be above this kind of behavior, and those who engage in criminal conduct will be held accountable." 

The two-year veteran of the force is suspended without pay.

