Man shot and killed at Royal Farms in Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed at a Royal Farms store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.

Police were called to the Royal Farms gas station and convenience store at Church Street and Aramingo Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. Outside the store, officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered surveillance video from multiple angles inside the store that shows a confrontation that investigators believe led to the shooting.

In the video, the victim appeared to confront another customer and eventually pulled out a gun and pointed it at the customer, Pace said.

That other customer, who is a 21-year-old man, then pulled out his own gun and shot the 22-year-old man, who walked out of the store and then collapsed, according to Pace.

The 21-year-old man approached police when they arrived at the scene, and his account of the incident matched what they saw on the video, Pace said. The 21-year-old man had a permit to carry a gun and legally owned the gun that he used. At this time, investigators believe he shot the 22-year-old in self-defense, but the district attorney will make the final decision about whether he faces charges, Pace said.

A 45-year-old man was also seen in the surveillance footage appearing to take pictures or video of the victim after he collapsed, according to Pace. The 45-year-old man did not help the victim and kicked the victim's gun under some trash cans. The 45-year-old is in custody and faces charges including tampering with evidence, Pace said.