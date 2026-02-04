Fire damages five rowhomes in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

Dozens of firefighters were called to a fire that spread to five homes in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on the 3500 block of Kip Street. Philadelphia Fire Executive Chief Daniel McCarty said fire was coming from both the front and back of the home when crews first arrived.

Kip Street fire in North Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

It took about 40 minutes to put the fire out, but crews were still working at the scene several hours later.

McCarty said one firefighter was treated for minor injuries but no nobody inside the homes was hurt.

None of the homes damaged in the fire had working smoke detectors, according to officials. McCarty said the department wants to ensure that moving forward, the neighborhood has the resources to keep something like this from happening again.

Fire damage on the 3500 block of Kip Street CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene as crews arrived to board up the damaged homes. The Red Cross is assisting the families that are now out of their homes.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started the fire.