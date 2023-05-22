Rowan University mourns loss of women's basketball coach

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The college basketball community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Saturday, Rowan University women's basketball coach Demetrius Poles died from heart failure at the age of 50.

Poles coached the women's program for four years, leading the Profs to two NJAC Championships and two berths in the NCAA tournament.

Poles also attended and played basketball at Rowan. In 1996, he was the starting center and leading rebounder on the Rowan men's national championship team.

He was also inducted into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2020.

Poles is survived by his young sons, Jelani and Jayden, his wife Sandra, mother Linda and stepfather Marvin.

Information on funeral services for coach Poles has not yet been announced.