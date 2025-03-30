Man dead after prosecutors believe he was shot multiple times while driving on Route 73 in New Jersey

Open Streets returns to Rittenhouse Square, stretch of I-76 closed for bridge repairs, more news

Open Streets returns to Rittenhouse Square, stretch of I-76 closed for bridge repairs, more news

A man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, which investigators believe were fired while he was driving in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was found bleeding in the 1000 block of Atrium Way at around 2:30 a.m., Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw wrote in an announcement Sunday. He was then brought to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died less than two hours later.

Investigators believe the man had been shot moments before he was found on Atrium Way, while driving northbound on Route 73 in his 2014 silver Mercedes-Benz E250, Bradshaw said.

An autopsy will be performed; however, no arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Mount Laurel Police Department will oversee the investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting or what led up to it is asked to submit a tip to BCPO at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or MLPD at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.