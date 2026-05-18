Crash involving tractor-trailer closes Route 30 Bypass in Chester County, Pennsylvania
A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County shut down the Route 30 Bypass Monday night.
The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in Valley Township, Chester County.
At least one person was trapped because of the crash, according to Chester County dispatch.
Chester County emergency services said that the Route 30 Bypass is closed in both directions from business Route 30 in Sadsbury Township to Route 82 in Valley Township because of the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.