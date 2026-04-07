Philadelphia man dies in Route 1 crash in Bensalem after exiting vehicle, police say

A 45-year-old Philadelphia man died in a crash on Route 1 in Bensalem Tuesday morning when he exited his vehicle after it was experiencing mechanical difficulties, police said.

Police identified the 45-year-old as Julio Ricardo Munoz.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Bensalem, according to police.

Munoz was driving his 2007 Honda Fit and stopped in a southbound lane of Route 1 because it was experiencing mechanical issues. He then exited the vehicle, and the Honda was struck by a 2022 Kia Seltos, police said. The impact caused the Honda to strike Munoz, according to police.

Police said the Honda was also struck by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Munoz sustained fatal injuries in the crash that involved three vehicles, according to police.

A passenger was in the front seat of the Honda with Munoz and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash at this time. The incident is under investigation.