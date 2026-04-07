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Philadelphia man dies in Route 1 crash in Bensalem after exiting vehicle, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 45-year-old Philadelphia man died in a crash on Route 1 in Bensalem Tuesday morning when he exited his vehicle after it was experiencing mechanical difficulties, police said. 

Police identified the 45-year-old as Julio Ricardo Munoz.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Bensalem, according to police. 

Munoz was driving his 2007 Honda Fit and stopped in a southbound lane of Route 1 because it was experiencing mechanical issues. He then exited the vehicle, and the Honda was struck by a 2022 Kia Seltos, police said. The impact caused the Honda to strike Munoz, according to police. 

Police said the Honda was also struck by a  2017 Jeep Cherokee. Munoz sustained fatal injuries in the crash that involved three vehicles, according to police. 

A passenger was in the front seat of the Honda with Munoz and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash at this time. The incident is under investigation.

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