81-year-old woman dies in Route 1 crash in Morrisville, Pennsylvania State Police say

An 81-year-old woman died in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Morrisville, Bucks County, on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police said the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Route 1 southbound near the Trenton Morrisville Bridge.

According to state police, the 81-year-old Yardley woman was driving a 2024 Toyota GR86 northbound in the southbound lane when she struck a tractor-trailer near the Pennsylvania Avenue interchange. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car was seen pinned between the tractor-trailer and the median.

The 81-year-old woman was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, and pronounced dead, state police said. The man driving the tractor-trailer was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital to be treated for his injuries. State police didn't provide a condition for the man driving the tractor-trailer.

The crash is under investigation.