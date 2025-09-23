Watch CBS News
81-year-old woman dies in Route 1 crash in Morrisville, Pennsylvania State Police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

An 81-year-old woman died in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Morrisville, Bucks County, on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

State police said the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Route 1 southbound near the Trenton Morrisville Bridge. 

According to state police, the 81-year-old Yardley woman was driving a 2024 Toyota GR86 northbound in the southbound lane when she struck a tractor-trailer near the Pennsylvania Avenue interchange. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car was seen pinned between the tractor-trailer and the median.  

The 81-year-old woman was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, and pronounced dead, state police said. The man driving the tractor-trailer was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital to be treated for his injuries. State police didn't provide a condition for the man driving the tractor-trailer. 

The crash is under investigation.

