After tearing his ACL, a Pennsylvania high school athlete received a new kind of treatment that avoids re-rupture

New medical technology being used to reduce the risk of repeat injuries suffered by athletes

A new medical technology that acts like a seatbelt is aimed at reducing the risk of repeated knee injuries often suffered by athletes of all levels.

Seventeen-year-old Nicholas Pohorilenko is ready to start practice after tearing his ACL almost two years ago.

"Honestly, I thought my like sports career was over because a lot of people don't come back from that," Pohorilenko said.

The tight end for Council Rock South High School said it happened when another player's helmet crashed into his knee.

"I was able to jog off the field, and then I got to the sidelines and I like literally couldn't walk," he said, "It was horrible."

The ACL –anterior cruciate ligament – is a vital structure in the knee. A tear or rupture requires surgery and a long rehab.

"Our young athletes who, in general, have the highest rate of ACL injury also, unfortunately, come with the highest rates of re-rupture," said Dr. Sommer Hammoud with Rothman Orthopaedics.

Dr. Hammoud is using new technology to reduce the risk of a potential re-rupture. She said it's like a seatbelt that's surgically implanted with the graft, which is used to repair the ACL. It prevents the graft from being overstretched, acting like an internal brace.

"I think this is the simplest thing that one can add to a ligament repair or reconstruction that is likely gonna have a huge potential benefit to the patient," said Dr. Hammoud.

Pohorilenko said the rehab was long and difficult, but he's happy he has the so-called seatbelt in his repaired knee.

"I think it's great, like, cause you see...some people tear their ACLs multiple, multiple times," he said. "With this, tear it once, you get this technology and you're done."

Best of all, his knee is fine and he'll be back playing the game he loves for his senior season.

Since the technology is relatively new, doctors don't know yet exactly how much it will reduce re-ruptures of the ACL.

