Philadelphia anti-violence nonprofit leader Rosalind Pichardo-Kent charged in knife attack on SEPTA train

SEPTA officials said the founder of Philadelphia anti-violence nonprofit Operation Save Our City is the alleged offender in a stabbing on July 17 on a SEPTA train.

According to an incident report, Rosalind Pichardo-Kent was charged with two counts of aggravated assault along with five other assault and harassment related charges. Pichardo-Kent posted bail.

On July 17, SEPTA officials said Transit Police responded to a report of a stabbing on an L, or Market-Frankford Line, train at 8th Street. Police located two women involved in a physical confrontation and both suffering injuries. Both women were taken to local hospitals for treatment, with police detaining the offender.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Pichardo-Kent about the incident. She referred us to her attorney, who said she had no comment on behalf of her client.

Operation Save Our City runs Sunshine House in Kensington, a community hub offering harm-reduction, overdose training and support for people in addiction and homelessness. Earlier this week, CBS News Philadelphia interviewed Pichardo-Kent after an apparent targeted shooting at a homeless encampment in Kensington, where one man was injured and a dog was killed.

The City of Philadelphia's Office of Public Safety confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that Operation Save Our City received a $20,000 grant in June. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office also previously awarded grants to the nonprofit.