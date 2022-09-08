Fiery crash on Roosevelt Expressway sends 1 person to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fiery crash on the Roosevelt Expressway left the southbound lanes jammed Thursday morning. An SUV went into the median, hit a pole, then caught fire.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Fox Street in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.
The 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious burns.
Traffic was backed up earlier, but all lanes are now open.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.