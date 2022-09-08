Watch CBS News
Fiery crash on Roosevelt Expressway sends 1 person to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fiery crash on the Roosevelt Expressway left the southbound lanes jammed Thursday morning. An SUV went into the median, hit a pole, then caught fire.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Fox Street in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

The 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious burns.

Traffic was backed up earlier, but all lanes are now open. 

