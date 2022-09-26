Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday.
Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital.
A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg.
Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.