Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. 

Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. 

A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. 

Both are in stable condition Monday morning.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:29 AM

