Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey helped this Virginia family get back on their feet

Coming to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey is a reunion of sorts for John Kenyon.

But a recent trip to the house was a first for his son, Sam.

"It already felt like a family that I've never met," Sam Kenyon said.

And it's that family, these two say, that helped get them through a journey no one ever expected.

In February, the teenager from Virginia boarded a bus bound for Coast Guard boot camp in Cape May.

"It was almost like sending your adult kid back to preschool as you stand there and you watch it drive away," John Kenyon said.

In week two of boot camp, the otherwise healthy recruit had to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

"Just kind of a mind-numbing drive, wondering what on earth is wrong. They said that he was having trouble breathing, and I think they'd said that he had the flu," John Kenyon said.

Influenza B and MRSA took over Sam Kenyon's body.

Sam Kenyon was put on a ventilator and ECMO.

"I've never seen so many IVs into one person," his dad said.

John Kenyon stayed by his son's side through it all.

And right across the street from the hospital, the Ronald McDonald House became his safe haven.

"My wife and I walked through and it smelled like pasta. Got a wonderful tour. It was just a heartwarming place," John Kenyon said.

He said he can never thank this place enough.

"The kindness of others is overwhelming, and this place is top of the list," he said.

Now, he's thankful to walk through the doors with his son, who's recovering well.

Sam Kenyon is currently in rehab at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The recruit graduated in May and is now an active Coast Guard member.

"I've done very good with my walking. I finally got to the point where I've been cleared to run, so I'm learning how to run again," he said.

While back in the Delaware Valley, the two had to go see Rocky and climb those famous steps.

"If I could run and box like he could, maybe, but maybe I'll go with the mindset of it," Sam Kenyon said.

Heart in the House highlights the essential support Ronald McDonald House chapters provide to families across the Greater Philadelphia Region, New Jersey, and Delaware. To make a donation, visit heartinthehouse.org.