Holiday season kicks off with gift drive for Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey

The holiday season is kicking off in Marlton, New Jersey, with the annual tree lighting at The Promenade at Sagemore.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the South Jersey shopping center will light the tree alongside Santa Claus and musical guests.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which includes a petting zoo benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

The Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey will also host a gift drive. It will take place at the house's pop-up store located at the Promenade at Sagemore called "the Holiday House." They'll be collecting new gifts, unwrapped gifts and gift cards. The pop-up store will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Black Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 30 until Dec. 22.

The Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey will also gift wrap and give out prizes for the whole family. It is the first time the house is hosting the gift drive. The focus is on holiday gifts for 12 to 18-year-olds living at the Camden-based house.

"A lot of times when people hear Ronald McDonald House, they associate it with our little ones and they are certainly not wrong, but we do also have teenagers who stay with us," Katherine Amenta, director of development at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, said. "We just want to make sure that they have gifts for the holiday season and it can be just as special for them as well."

Amenta said the gifts desired include earbuds, gift cards, side purses and thermal cups.

"Just anything you think a teenager would love, we would love to have it for our teens," Amenta said.

Gifts can be dropped off directly at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey in Camden or the Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton.