Get to know the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey

The Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey by the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday, CBS3 will present the 13th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon and we'll be raising money to help the four Ronald McDonald Houses in our area. The house of Southern New Jersey is the smallest of the four.

It has hosted families from all 50 states and over 50 foreign countries.

Since 1998, the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey on Mickle Boulevard in Camden has been a place to rest a weary head and to get a bite to eat.

It takes a small army to run a place like this, a staff of 15 full- and part-time people like Tracy, who does fundraising.

Volunteers are crucial for the Ronald McDonald House as well. They are helping by driving, working in the kitchen and many other tasks. And they are logging 225 hours each month.

On an average night, 50 to 75 people will stay here. That's 2,250 people a month if the house is at full capacity.

The house has 25 bedroom suites and each of them has a theme. For instance, there is the Star Wars guest suite. And rooms inspired by our favorite sports teams include the Sixers and the Flyers.

And for getting around, the Ronald McDonald House has a van. It runs 120-150 trips a month. That's 22,000 miles a year taking people to local hospitals for appointments and running everyday errands to the pharmacy and grocery store.

And speaking of groceries, they go through a lot of food at the Ronald McDonald House. In an average month, 40 gallons of milk and 28 cartons of eggs. And while lots of it is donated, the rest costs big money.

So that's where you come in. Your donations, big and small, keep Ronald McDonald House afloat.

It is truly a home away from home for so many families. Please give a little love by donating. Our telethon is Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia.