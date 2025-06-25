Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey's 11th family room reopens for first time since pandemic

Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey's 11th family room is back open. This comes after it shut down at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital during the pandemic.

It's the only family room in the world that sits in an emergency department.

"Our family room programs for Ronald McDonald House are a direct reflection out into the community of what our house provides. So we believe that when a child is sick or injured, the family needs access to health care, we want to remove barriers and make things easier and offer support. So our family rooms are support for our community," Tracey Sharpe, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey, said.

The Turnersville hospital has a second family room on the NICU floor.

"To have a quiet space where they can bring their children, whether the children are here as patients, or they're here accompanying their parents is huge," Jenny Breunig, the vice president of operations for Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, said.