New Rocky statue will now greet travelers coming through Philadelphia International Airport

It was a celebration inside Philadelphia International Airport Friday for the unveiling of the newest Rocky statue.

"Rocky is grit. Rocky is resilience. Rocky is art," PHL CEO Atif Saeed said. "His history reflects the belief, no matter the odds, no matter the setbacks, you rise, you push forward. And you fight for every inch. That spirit isn't just part of the movie — it is the DNA of Philadelphia."

The 10-foot statue is located at Terminal A West as part of the airport exhibition program. It's a duplicate of the city's other two Rocky statues that stand at the Art Museum.

"Now travelers at PHL can capture their legendary Philly moment and take a piece of our city's spirit with them wherever they go," Saeed said.

"Rocky is Philly, but he's just not known in this town. He's known in this country, in our great country, everybody knows," A. Thomas Schomberg, the creator of the Rocky Statue, said.

The ceremony also included a Rocky Balboa lookalike contest. Jason Carrion, who is a lifelong fan, was the winner.

"Everybody has that underdog story, which is why I think most people are drawn to the character Rocky," Carrion said. "Because everybody feels that when they are down, they can get back up again."

The statue is already a big hit for PHL travelers who want to make sure they snap a photo with the Italian Stallion.

"It's cool. I like it. It looks pretty real," 8-year-old Philly resident Finn Malora said. "My dad hasn't let me watch the movie yet."