Hundreds pack the Art Museum steps in Philadelphia for "Rocky" movie night

Moviegoers head to the Art Museum in Philadelphia for "Rocky" movie night

Moviegoers head to the Art Museum in Philadelphia for "Rocky" movie night

Moviegoers head to the Art Museum in Philadelphia for "Rocky" movie night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Moviegoers sat on the steps of the Art Museum in Philadelphia as a small breeze swept through Thursday night for "Rocky" movie night, a Wawa Welcome America tradition.

As the sun set, they grabbed their blankets and chairs and faced a large screen at the bottom of the steps.

"We were just excited to see that the Rocky movie was back out on the steps, and it's a beautiful night and we are excited to be a part of the Philadelphia tradition," Melanie Hay said.

"I have my Rocky T-shirt on and I come every year," Jennifer Blocker, of North Philly, said.

Food trucks lined the outside and the Rocky store was stocked with "Italian Stallion" merchandise.

Even "Rocky the Turtle" from the Philadelphia Zoo made an appearance. People say they are huge "Rocky" fans and the movie inspired them.

"My son Isiah is a huge "Rocky" fan, and when I found out about this today, I decided to bring him over," Tianna Cooper said.

"Just the story. Growing up, driving to the city and driving past the statue every time, you have to love it," Matthew Hay said.

Earlier in the night, two Rocky-themed boxing classes were held to help get everyone in the spirit. It was filled with first-time boxers to elite fighters.

"We had to throw a bunch of Philly specials in there, so it's a very Philly workout for sure," Rumble general manager Alyssa Wilmarth said.

The event was postponed one day because of the weather.

"You couldn't ask for a better night. There is a nice breeze," Blocker said. "It's not too hot and not too cold."