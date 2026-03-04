Before you click "accept," the fine print could cost you more than you think

Most of us scroll past the fine print when signing up for apps, starting free trials or buying concert tickets, but those tiny terms can limit your rights if something goes wrong.

Hundreds of parents are now challenging Roblox, saying the gaming company is using its terms of service to keep kids' data-privacy lawsuits out of public court. Roblox argues families agreed to the rules when they made accounts.

Major companies have used similar tactics before. In 2024, Disney faced backlash after attempting to use a Disney+ trial subscription contract to block a wrongful death lawsuit involving one of its park properties.

Christine Hines, senior policy director with the National Association of Consumer Advocates, says these cases are part of a larger trend. In this week's In Your Corner podcast episode, she explains how companies often use contract language to shield themselves from lawsuits, limit damages or collect personal data — frequently without consumers realizing it.

Hines says these terms are often buried in lengthy agreements few people read, but they can determine whether you have the right to sue, join a class action or keep your personal information private.

"It's not the way it should be," Hines said. "When we buy something, the cost shouldn't include our fundamental protections."

So what can consumers do?

Hines says filing complaints with state attorneys general, pushing lawmakers to act and supporting federal legislation like the FAIR Act, which would end forced arbitration by making it voluntary, are good places to start.

She encourages consumers to review terms before signing up for new services and to pay attention to mandatory arbitration clauses, automatic renewals and broad data‑collection permissions.

