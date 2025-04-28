2 dead, 4 injured in Berks County, Pennsylvania, fire, police say

Two men died and a woman and three firefighters were injured Monday morning during a house fire in Robeson Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

"I saw the black smoke first and then after 15 minutes, the flames were coming up through the roof," said Brian Osisek, who said he watched from his home across the street.

The fire happened around 7 a.m.

"It was very unsettling because we know the family," he said.

Osisek said he prayed with other family members who arrived on the scene.

Other neighbors couldn't believe the flames.

"It was insane. It was actually crazy because it was a lot. And we just saw it on the news," one neighbor said.

Police say two men died and a woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

They also say three firefighters were injured and are expected to be OK.

"They are the real heroes. We talk about football players, and I love football and baseball, but they're the real heroes. Those guys rushed in there to save lives," Osisek said.

Chopper 3 was over the house after the flames were put out. The house is badly damaged.

"Obviously, we are in a very rural area. Water is a premium out here, so most of the resources that are requested during a fire such as this are going to be in the forms of water tankers," said Justin Schlottman, a police officer for Robeson Township.

The fire marshal's office says there was at least one working smoke detector in the house, and police are reminding the community to make sure their homes have them, especially after a tough month.

"It's going to weigh a lot ... The second fatal fire in less than a month," Schlottman said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but police say they believe it started outside of the home.