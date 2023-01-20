Robbery victim takes knife, stabs suspect: Philly police
PHILADELPJIA (CBS) -- A victim of an attempted robbery turned the tables on a suspect, leaving him in critical condition, police say.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 12th and Walnut Streets in Center City.
Police say the victim managed to wrestle a knife away from the suspect and then stabbed him several times.
The robbery victim was not injured.
